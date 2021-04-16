The Country - Tunes edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay left Sam "Lashes" Casey in charge of the tunes, and was pleasantly surprised his mature taste in music.

On with the show:

Rowena Duncum:

Jamie and Lashes kicked off the show by catching up with Ro, who was in Queenstown after the Dairy Women's Network conference last night.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's farmer panel pondered the Big Dry on the east coasts of both islands, the banning of the live cattle export trade and the respective rugby prowess of our panellists.

Don Fraser:

We found the founder of Fraser Farm Finance touring the country as a Grey Nomad as we took a look at state of the farming nation.

Chris Brandolino:

Our NIWA weather guys said dry had turned to drought for the east coasts of both islands.

Natalie Gibson:

Rabobank's Head of Innovation, Knowledge and Networks for Australasia discussed the opening of applications for the bank's 2021 Pitch programme for FoodBytes!

