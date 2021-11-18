The Country - Traffic light edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and National Party leader Judith Collins tried to make sense of the Government's traffic light system.

On with the show:

Judith Collins:

Like the rest of us, the National Party leader struggles to get her head around Jacinda's traffic lights plus she says she'll be in Pukekohe to support the Groundswell protest on Sunday.

Alan Pollard:

We farewell the chief executive of Apple and Pears NZ after nine and a half years in the top job and ask who is going to pick our crop this year?

Jim Hopkins:

The gloves come off as accusations fly, in both directions, about being an anti-vaxxer, a climate change denier and a non-supporter of Groundswell.

Peter Newbold:

We take our monthly look at the state of the rural market with the GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate and ask if record product prices are translating to record land prices?

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks fertiliser, iron ore, coal and protesters.

