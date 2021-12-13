The Country - Tornado edition

Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay checked in with US farming correspondent Todd Clark, whose home state of Kentucky had been ravaged by a deadly tornado.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader ponders the traffic light announcement today and the prospect of an Orange Christmas. We also asked for his opinion on Christopher Luxon's first two weeks in the job and the worker shortage. Plus, is the OIO about to change the rules around foreign companies buying land for carbon farming?

Andrew Olsen:

The Rural Contractors NZ chief executive is relieved that 200 skilled machinery operators have been given a border exemption to enter the country but says the timing is now critical and they must get from "plane to paddock" with as few obstacles as possible.

Julian Raine:

Is a former President of Horticulture NZ who comments on how labour and shipping are challenging the sector.

Todd Clark:

We check in on our US farming correspondent whose home state of Kentucky has been ravaged by deadly (out of season) twisters that look like costing more than 100 lives.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert. Do we have a Tornado Alley?

