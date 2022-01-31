The Country - Tennis edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrated Rafael Nadal's incredible five-set win over Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final on Sunday night.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader comments on Jacinda's negative Covid test, the latest political poll, a four day week for the government, a dubious doubling of ICU beds and whether his party is a one-man-band.

Ben Russell:

In a past life, as a bank CEO, he was responsible for helping to get commercial rural radio nationwide. These days he's looking at ways the New Zealand primary sector can get through the Covid challenge.

Anthea Prentice:

She is a North Canterbury GP (and Tessa's mum) who looks at some of the Covid challenges facing rural practices. Plus, she has some advice for those hunkering down to weather the storm.

John McOviney:

The chief executive of Steelfort announces the winner of the Cub Cadet LX547 ride-on mower, valued at $4999. Plus when is an Irish-sounding surname really a Croatian one?

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

Listen below: