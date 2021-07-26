The Country - Surfing edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay debated whether surfing should be an Olympic sport with social media guru Tessa "The Apprentice" Prentice.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert told us what's in store for the week.

Dr William Rolleston:

From the where are they now files, we catch up with former President of Federated Farmers to talk about why New Zealand should be manufacturing its own Covid vaccine. Plus, we asked for his response to the Groundswell protests.

Lee Matheson:

The Managing Director at agricultural consulting firm Perrin Ag tackled the controversial issue of self-shedding sheep. To shed or not to shed? To breed or not to breed? He said doing nothing is not an option.

Steve Maharey:

The former Labour Cabinet Minister and former VC of Massey University is a food and fibre expert. We looked at the government's response to the Covid crisis and whether it was moving too quickly on regulatory and environmental reforms.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel featured a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

