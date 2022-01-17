The Country - Stag edition

It's The Country's first show of 2022, where Jamie Mackay found out all about a velvet sire stag worth $135,000.

On with the show:

Shane McManaway:

We catch up with a long-time friend of The Country who was recognised in the New Year's Honour's List for services to agriculture and his community.

Al McKnight:

The owner of the Central Otago farm on which part of the award-winning movie The Power of the Dog was set, sees it as a vote of confidence in the way the South Island high country has been managed. Parts of the western drama were filmed in the Ida Valley and Hawkdun Range foothills in early 2020. The 5500ha property is run by Alastair, his wife Philippa Pope and his brother Graeme McKnight, the fourth generation of the family.

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader says Omicron is knocking on the door but nobody's home to respond.

David Stevens:

Our Southland-based deer farming correspondent talks about selling a velvet sire stag for a whopping $135,000.

