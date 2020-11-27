The Country - Spice edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay requested hit singles from the Spice Girls' solo efforts, after being inspired by an Emma Bunton song whilst working out.
On with the show:
Rachel Stewart:
Is a former farmer, former Federated Farmer and former Herald columnist who takes Jacinda to task over the declaration of a Climate Emergency.
Don Carson:
In the studio today we're joined by the PR for the New Zealand Forest Owners Association.
Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:
Today's Norwood panel features the chief executive and the brand ambassador.
Grant Edwards:
The GM of PGG Wrightson Wool takes his monthly look at a market marooned in the doldrums and whether self-shedding sheep could be the death-knell of the industry?
Barry Soper:
Our political correspondent ponders the "ties" involved in working in Parliament.
Lewis Ferris:
Met Service weather in 90 seconds!
