The Country - Sleep edition

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Dr Leigh Signal to find out why it's so important that farmers get a good night's sleep.

Chris Brandolino:

Our NIWA weather guy lets us know what's in store for the weekend and promises there's a summer outlook coming next week.

Jeremy Rookes:

The Central Hawke's Bay farmer admits he has sold his sheep and beef property to carbon farming.

Don Carson:

The PR man for the Forest Owners Association talks about carbon farming, Groundswell NZ and a busy week in politics.

Steve Fussell:

PGG Wrightson's Central Hawke's Bay wool rep and auctioneer takes a look at the market this month.

Dr Leigh Signal:

The sleep expert from Massey University explains what is considered a "good night's sleep" and shares tips for farmers to get a decent night's kip.

Cameron Bagrie:

The independent economist puts on his political correspondent's hat to talk about a big week at the Beehive.

Remember you can support The Country's Movember effort here.

