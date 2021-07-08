The Country - Sheep edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Jemma Penelope, a Masters student at Lincoln University, who is conducting a survey on the sustainability of the sheep industry.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather forecaster said rug up warm tomorrow as another cold snap hits the country.

Emma Boase:

We talked to the winner of the Emerging Leader Award at the Primary Industry Awards.

Jemma Penelope:

The Masters student at Lincoln University is carrying out research on the sustainability of the sheep industry. You can have your say at nzsheepsurvey.com

Joe Higgins:

PGG Wrightson's Mid/South Canterbury Livestock Manager talked about the good prospects for red meat and why a good dog is truly man's best friend.

Chris Russell:

We found our Australian correspondent on the NT territory border as he attempted to make his way, anti-clockwise, around the continent.

