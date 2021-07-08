The Country - Sheep edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Jemma Penelope, a Masters student at Lincoln University, who is conducting a survey on the sustainability of the sheep industry.
On with the show:
Chris Brandolino:
NIWA's weather forecaster said rug up warm tomorrow as another cold snap hits the country.
Emma Boase:
We talked to the winner of the Emerging Leader Award at the Primary Industry Awards.
Jemma Penelope:
The Masters student at Lincoln University is carrying out research on the sustainability of the sheep industry. You can have your say at nzsheepsurvey.com
Joe Higgins:
PGG Wrightson's Mid/South Canterbury Livestock Manager talked about the good prospects for red meat and why a good dog is truly man's best friend.
Chris Russell:
We found our Australian correspondent on the NT territory border as he attempted to make his way, anti-clockwise, around the continent.
