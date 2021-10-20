The Country - Rural Sports Awards edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with the Founder of the Norwood NZ Rural Sports Awards, Steve Hollander, to find out all about the big event for 2022.

On with the show:

Miles Hurrell:

We ask Fonterra's chief executive about what contingency plans the co-op had if Covid comes to the cowshed. Plus, we review another very good GDT auction (+ 2.2 per cent, WMP + 1.5 per cent).

Winston Peters:

We ask the New Zealand First leader if he's still the leader? Plus, we discuss vaccination rates, an apology to Harry Tam and why rural New Zealand needs to be very wary of on-farm inflation.

Jim Hopkins:

Is a rural raconteur who asks "when is Wellington going to thank the farmers?".

Steve Hollander and Kristi Atkins:

Nominations are open for the 2022 Norwood NZ Rural Sports Awards. Plus, we preview the Rural Games being held in Palmy North on March 11-13.

Craig Wiggins:

The 2021 Rural Communicator of the Year comments on Show and Cup Week and rural vaccination rates.

