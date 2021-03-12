The Country - Rural Games edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum are in Palmerston North where the 2021 Ford Ranger Rural Games are on! Make sure you keep up with all the action with our livestream here.

On with the show:

Steve Hollander:

We kick off the show with the founder of the Rural Games, to find out what's happening over the weekend, along with tonight's Rural Sports Awards.

David Bennett:

National's Agriculture spokesman catches up with us at the Rural Games to chat about getting young people into the ag sector, dairy prices and Covid-19 alert levels.

Tim Mordaunt and Conrad Wilkshire:

Property Brokers' founder and general manager, Rural update us on the market and tell us why their company is provincial through and through.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent comments on the PM's latest alert level announcement.

Lewis Ferris:

Our Met Service weather forecaster tells us what's in store for the weekend.

Listen below: