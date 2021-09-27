The Country - Rugby edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay paid tribute to All Black great Waka Nathan and bemoaned the state of modern rugby with Winston Peters and Ian Kirkpatrick.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

A smug hermit kingdom and comparisons to North Korea. Was Sir John Key on the money or did he miss the mark? We ask his old sparring partner.

Doug Avery:

It's Mental Health Awareness Week and the Resilient Farmer says your mental health is often in the palms of your hands.

Ian Kirkpatrick:

A Poverty Bay farmer and former All Blacks great pays tribute to Waka Nathan and condemns the Springboks' style of rugby.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert has a fine start to October in store for us.

