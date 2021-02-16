The Country - RMA edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor and Canterbury Regional Councillor Megan Hands about the changes to the Resource Management Act.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture says farmer should not be worried about changes to the RMA. Plus, we discuss the latest developments in freshwater reforms and biosecurity.

Cameron Bagrie:

Is an independent economist who comments on the cost of lockdowns, moving MIQ facilities to the country, and exchange and interest rates.

Hunter McGregor:

Our Chinese correspondent is a Kiwi selling New Zealand venison in Shanghai, but today he looks at how and why Chinese are consuming dairy products in greater volumes.

Andrew Hore and Stu Duncan:

Today's panel features two Maniototo farmers who lament the loss of tomorrow's A and P Show and reflect back upon a TB sanatorium built in their back yard a century ago.

Steve Hollander:

We announce the star-studded list of finalists for the Norwood Rural Sport Awards being held in Palmerston North on March 12.

Megan Hands:

Is an environment consultant and Canterbury Regional Councillor who comments on RMA and freshwater reforms.

Listen below: