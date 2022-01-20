The Country - Red meat edition

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum spoke to Meat industry Association chief executive Sirma Karapeeva about how the worker shortage is affecting the red meat sector.

On with the show:

Sirma Karapeeva:

The chief executive of the Meat Industry Association on the challenges facing the red meat sector including a shortage of halal butchers.

Tony Cochrane:

PGG Wrightson's national deer and velvet manager gives us an update on the industry.

Seth Carrier:

Our NIWA weather forecaster goes in search of rain as dry conditions continue for parts of the country.

Jim van der Poel:

DairyNZ chair talks about the labour shortage, as well as the He Waka Eke Noa roadshow, which is going out to the regions in February.

Chris Russell:

Our Aussie correspondent gives us a Covid update, talks about rising live cattle prices, how farmers are celebrating floods and a stoush over plant-based food terminology.

