The Country - Rams edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris why he was shearing rams on New Year's Eve.

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern:

We ask the Prime Minister about the prospects of a "grim winter", whether anti-mandate protesters are really just anti-vaxxers and whether she's doubling down on climate change and Three Waters.

Katie Milne:

The West Coast farmer and former President of Federated Farmers updates the flooding (with more to come). We also get her thoughts on the extension of the He Waka Eke Noa consultation period and the $400,000 to rural communities to deal with the disruption from Covid.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's chief executive talks about the bank's "Surfing for Farmers" mental health initiative, the chance to win a woollen surfboard, the new Rabobank Graduate programme and why he was shearing rams on New Year's Eve.

Craig Wiggins:

The Mid Canterbury farmer and the 2021 Rural Communicator of the Year talks about why he's so passionate about the physical and mental health of farmers.

Listen below: