The Country - Rain edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard to talk about flooding in Feilding.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

The President of Federated Farmers comments on the floods in Feilding, 50 billion reasons to love farmers and why carbon farming is just kicking the can down the road.

Christopher Luxon:

National's new leader talks humour in the House, Three Waters, carbon farming and who from the government he'd have in his team.

Shane McManaway and Doug Avery:

Today's farmer panel updates action from the traditionally summer-dry Wairarapa and Marlborough regions, where it's anything but at the moment.

Palle Petersen:

Courtesy of PGG Wrightson, we take our monthly look at the state of the wool market.

Chris Russell:

Australian correspondent has the latest on Covid in NSW, a mouse plague that's turned into a locust plague, and why Ad Blue is such a big issue.

Listen below: