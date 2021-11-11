The Country - Pork edition

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with NZPork chief executive David Baines, to find out more about whether or not Kiwi's Christmas hams are actually from New Zealand.

On with the show:

Katie Milne:

We catch the West Coast farmer and former President of Federated Farmers in Franz Joseph around how the season is treating the West Coast, especially with Westland Milk Products matching Fonterra's payout. Plus, AgFest dates have been announced.

David Baines:

The chief executive of NZPork updates the industry and throws in some handy tips on interpreting labelling to ensure your Christmas ham is genuinely "made in New Zealand."

Remember you can support The Country's Movember effort here.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks rain in the NT, record sales of self-shedding sheep, Armistice Day and whether we'll see another Aussie/Kiwi clash in the T20 World Cup.

Grant Nordstrom:

PGG Wrightson's Canterbury livestock manager makes his debut on The Country during "no-show Show week" to talk about unbelievable livestock prices and how the market is reacting to high export prices.

Jerome Wenzlick:

The founder of Future Post tells us all about his recycled plastic fence posts and how he's navigating the covid border between his Thames farm and Auckland factory.

