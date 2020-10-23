The Country - Photo edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay did his part of the show from Christchurch, where he was waiting for a photoshoot!

On with the show:

Lewis Ferris:

Met Service Weather - the dry continues for much of the country and we are heading for some record October temperatures this weekend.

Jack Raharuhi:

We catch up with 2020 Zanda McDonald Award winner and he talks about his prize - an aerial tour of the farming nation.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's panel features two sheep and beef farmers pondering the prospects of a 26% drop in profitability following the release of B+LNZ's New Season Outlook Report.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders an historic election victory, Chloe Swarbrick and Christopher Luxon.

