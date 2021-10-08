The Country - Nominate edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay reminded everyone to enter their favourite song in the Rabobank Farm Tracks competition, which ends on Sunday night!

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

The top dog at NIWA says a potential storm is coming following a mainly fine weekend.

Don Carson:

We talk about Covid creep and carbon farming creep with the PR guy from the NZ Forest Owners Association.

Olivia Weatherburn:

We catch up with the first of four Kiwi finalists in the Zanda McDonald Award, recognising excellence in our young leaders in the primary sector in Australasia. Today it's the turn of a Southland-based National Extension Programme Manager for Beef + Lamb NZ.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel features the chief executive and the brand ambassador as we talk farming, footy and a Jordie Barrett ear drum revelation.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders picnics without a pee, protest rallies and the Bishop Brian.

