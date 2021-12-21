The Country - Nice edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay vowed to play nice with Minister of Agriculture and Trade Damien O'Connor.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

We play nice (sort of) with the Minister of Agriculture and Trade to wrap 2021.

Ross Hyland:

We "reach out" to a long-time innovator and entrepreneur in the primary sector and ask him to look at farming in 2021 through his "lens".

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics says we should count our blessings because we live in a beautiful country, albeit one with a considerable number of methane-emitting ruminants.

Dr Tim Mackle:

The chief executive of DairyNZ looks back at the year in his sector, saying that while returns have been great, the industry certainly hasn't been without its challenges.

John McOviney:

Is a Waitomo sheep and beef farmer and the chief executive of Steelfort who comments on great prices, carbon farming, his politician of the year and how you can win a Cub Cadet ride-on mower in 2022.

