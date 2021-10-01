The Country - Misheard lyrics edition

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum played songs with misheard lyrics, after learning Tess the Apprentice had been singing Shania Twain's "Man! I feel like a Woman" incorrectly for years.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

Our NIWA weather guy says there's a calm weekend ahead and takes a look at the newly released three-month outlook.

Dr Tim Mackle:

DairyNZ's chief executive gives an update on the season and talks about how the resident visa announcement will help the sector.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's farmer panel takes us to Central Hawkes Bay and North Canterbury, where we discuss Three Waters and rugby.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders what Alert Level 2 could look like for Auckland.

Karen Williams:

Federated Farmers vice president talks about the implications of the immigration announcement for the wider agricultural sector.

