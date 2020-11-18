The Country - Milk edition

It was all about the GDT today on The Country, as Jamie Mackay caught up Fonterra's Miles Hurrell and Rabobank's Emma Higgins to go over the details of last night's auction.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive comments on a good GDT auction overnight (up 1.8 per cent), the seasonal production to date and the passing of the captain's hat from John Monaghan to Peter McBride.

Trish Fraser:

Is a Soil Scientist for Plant and Food Research, based out of Lincoln, who was last night recognised for 30 years of research in the Women of Influence Awards as the Rural Category Winner.

Mark Barrowcliffe:

The President of the NZ Shearing Contractor's Association on who's going to shear all our sheep this summer, with few foreign shearers getting through our borders and an animal welfare issuing looming large.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior dairy analyst casts her eye over a good GDT auction result but airs some caution over the exchange rate, saying it has not been at this level since the first quarter of 2019. Plus we put the bite on her to up the bank's forecast milk price.

Greg Menzies:

Today's the day. We get the 2020 vintage of MacKaiser into a can!

