The Country - M. bovis edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with ODT journalist Sally Rae, to talk about an University of Otago report that has criticised the Mycoplasma bovis response.

Mike Petersen:

Is a Hawkes Bay sheep and beef farmer and former Special Agricultural Trade Envoy who offered his opinion on the chances of an FTA with the UK and UE.

Sally Rae:

Is an Ag journo with the ODT who had hit the headlines with today's front-page lead - "M. bovis response criticised".

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist warned "Farmergeddon" was upon us as we risked the ruination of the backbone of the economy - the family farm.

Hunter McGregor:

Our China correspondent talked tall buildings, a billion Chinese Covid shots and two huge online sales.



Dr Doug Edmeades:

The Hamilton-based soil scientist has written a pithy column, due to be published next week, titled - "Who speaks for the farmers?".

