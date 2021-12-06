The Country - Lamb edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Beef + Lamb NZ's chief economist Andrew Burtt about a record-equalling lambing percentage.

On with the show:

Steve Maharey:

Today's feature interview sees a former Labour Cabinet Minister and Vice-Chancellor of Massey University comment on whether the world needs to rethink the way it views capitalism. Plus, we cover Covid, food inflation and whether the National Party under Christopher Luxon is back on track to being a meaningful opposition and a future government.

Andrew Burtt:

Beef + Lamb NZ's chief economist comments on a record-equalling lambing percentage (132 per cent) from the nation's sheep farmers as the forecast number of lambs available for processing this season increases 1 per cent to 18.5 million head.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says a cold change is moving up New Zealand today.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawke's Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky, as we go back two weeks in time to replay some prophetic audio.

