The Country - Lads edition

Sam "Lashes" Casey (left) and Jamie Mackay. Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Sam "Lashes" Casey were running the fort, as Rowena Duncum was taking a well earned break. Mackay and Casey spent the show keeping an eye on the US election and playing Nickelback tunes.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

As if he hasn't got enough on his plate, the President of Federated Farmers (and Manawatu dairy farmer) has taken on a new role on the board of the International Dairy Federation. What started out as a exciting opportunity to see the world and now morphed into 1am Zoom calls - but what the heck - sleep is overrated!

Dr Tim Mackle:

We look at new way of saving the planet with the chief executive of DairyNZ, by giving more dairy calves a chance to grow up on beef farms, a move that could cut a whopping 5 per cent of the total emissions created by agriculture each year.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's panel features a couple of sheep and beef farmers so we ask them if they'd like dairy calves growing up on their farms? Plus we talk about Jeremy's doppelganger (Trump) and whether the Bledisloe Cup is losing its sheen?

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders the American election result and whether any New Zealand seats are likely to be "flipped" with the final count of specials coming in this afternoon (and we've got the swearing in of the new government).

Lewis Ferris:

Our Met Service Weather forecaster takes a look at what's in store for the week.

