The Country - Kiwifruit edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Zespri chairman Bruce Cameron to find out how the kiwifruit industry is coping with the continuing labour shortage.

David Surveyor:

We find the Alliance Group chief executive in MIQ where he's pondering how he's going to navigate the world's biggest sheep meat processor through the next few Covid-dominated months. Plus, we look at the prospects for red meat in an increasingly unstable world.

Don Carson:

A spat has developed between Federated Farmers and the Forest Owners Association over carbon farming. We ask a man who has worked for both organisations to mediate.

Penny Simmonds and Kieran McAnulty:

Today's political panel, featuring two rural MPs from different islands and parties, continues the carbon farming debate which is affecting both their home regions, Southland and Wairarapa. Plus, we debate boosters and borders!

Marc Rivers:

Fonterra's CFO comments on another great GDT auction overnight - up 4.1 per cent, WMP 5.8 per cent - and the prospects of a $10 payout as world dairy commodity prices enter uncharted territory.

Bruce Cameron:

The chairman of Zespri comments on how the kiwifruit industry is going to get through the crucial picking and packing season - which is likely to coincide with the peak of the Omicron wave.

