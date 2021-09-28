The Country - Kiwifruit edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay talked to Apple and Pears NZ chief executive Alan Pollard, about how the kiwifruit industry had dodged a Covid bullet in China.

Alan Pollard:

The chief executive of Apple and Pears NZ comments on a good news day for the horticulture industry with Kiwifruit dodging a Covid bullet in China and urgently needed RSE workers coming to New Zealand next week.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior dairy analyst dissects last week's Fonterra annual results and provides a general update on the buoyant global dairy markets. Plus we look at a new podcast from Rural Women NZ - Black Heels and Tractor Wheels - soon to feature our very own Rowena Duncum.

Kieran McAnulty and Penny Simmonds:

Today's political panel features the Labour MP for Southland and the National MP for Invercargill. We discuss polls, John Key on Covid and Three Waters.

Todd Clark:

Our US correspondent is a Lexington, Kentucky farmer who comments on his northern hemisphere Fall farming season, beef prices, labour issues and getting on with life in the US with Covid.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics denies she's on the payroll of big business as we discuss glyphosate, nitrates in drinking water, polluted rivers and Three Waters.

