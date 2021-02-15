The Country - Kiwifruit edition

Today on The Country Jamie Mackay caught up with Kiwifruit Claim Committee chairman, John Cameron, who took MPI to court over allowing the plant disease Psa to enter New Zealand.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader said it "was only a matter of time before an outbreak forced another lockdown".

John Cameron:

Is a Bay of Plenty kiwifruit grower and chairman of the Kiwifruit Claim Committee who took MPI to court over allowing the plant disease Psa to enter the country. The near decade-long dispute was finally settled on Friday when the Government agreed to pay $40 million in compensation, much less than the $450 million initially sought.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert gives us the latest.

John Brakenridge:

The NZ Merino chief executive explains why the fine wool industry is heading down the regenerative agriculture track and why global merino wool apparel and footwear brands - Allbirds, Icebreaker and Smartwool - are jumping on the bandwagon.

Grant McCallum:

Today's panel of one features a Northland cow cocky who's welcoming the rain and urging Kiwis to use the Covid Tracer app.

