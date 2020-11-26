The Country - Kiwifruit edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Dominic Jones, who knows a thing or two about how to invest the kiwifruit industry.

On with the show:

Chris Russell:

Our Aussie correspondent opens the batting today as we talk footy, farming and happy days for salmon fishermen.

Steve Carden:

The chief executive of New Zealand's largest farming operation (Pāmu) talks about the challenges of dairy farm conversions on the Central Plateau and wintering cattle in Southland.

Karen Williams:

We catch up with a Wairarapa farmer and the VP of Federated Farmers who's been taking in all the action at the Primary Sector Summit in Wellington.

Dominic Jones:

Tired of getting next to no return on your investments? Then you need to look at investing in Kiwifruit Gold. Origin Capital Partners has the vehicle for you.

Listen below: