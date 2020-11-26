The Country - Kiwifruit edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Dominic Jones, who knows a thing or two about how to invest the kiwifruit industry.
On with the show:
Chris Russell:
Our Aussie correspondent opens the batting today as we talk footy, farming and happy days for salmon fishermen.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Steve Carden:
The chief executive of New Zealand's largest farming operation (Pāmu) talks about the challenges of dairy farm conversions on the Central Plateau and wintering cattle in Southland.
Karen Williams:
We catch up with a Wairarapa farmer and the VP of Federated Farmers who's been taking in all the action at the Primary Sector Summit in Wellington.
Dominic Jones:
Tired of getting next to no return on your investments? Then you need to look at investing in Kiwifruit Gold. Origin Capital Partners has the vehicle for you.
Listen below: