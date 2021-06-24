The Country - James Shaw edition

Climate change minister James Shaw. Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay gave listeners the chance to ask Climate Change Minister James Shaw some tough questions about farming in New Zealand.

Katie Milne:

The immediate past president of Federated Farmers shared her thoughts on Significant Natural Areas and had a question for James Shaw.

James Shaw:

The Green Party co-leader and Climate Change Minister joined us live to answer your questions. Plus, we asked if he had an apology for some "Pākehā farmers" down south.

Blake Holgate:

Rabobank's Head of Sustainable Business Development had some really interesting facts and figures around food waste as approximately 9 per cent of all household food spend was estimated to go to waste.

Chris Russell:

We caught up with our Australian correspondent on his three-month journey around the continent and we discussed Covid, the return of Barnaby Joyce and record prices for breeding ewes.

