The Country - James Shaw edition

Quick Read
Climate change minister James Shaw. Photo / File

The Country

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay gave listeners the chance to ask Climate Change Minister James Shaw some tough questions about farming in New Zealand.

On with the show:

Katie Milne:

The immediate past president of Federated Farmers shared her thoughts on Significant Natural Areas and had a question for James Shaw.

James Shaw:

The Green Party co-leader and Climate Change Minister joined us live to answer your questions. Plus, we asked if he had an apology for some "Pākehā farmers" down south.

Blake Holgate:

Rabobank's Head of Sustainable Business Development had some really interesting facts and figures around food waste as approximately 9 per cent of all household food spend was estimated to go to waste.

Chris Russell:

We caught up with our Australian correspondent on his three-month journey around the continent and we discussed Covid, the return of Barnaby Joyce and record prices for breeding ewes.

Listen below:

