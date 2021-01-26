The Country - Hot stuff edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with NIWA's Chris Brandolino to hear about New Zealand's record-breaking hot day yesterday.

Dr Tim Mackle:

The chief executive of DairyNZ proudly proclaims Kiwi dairy farmers have the lowest carbon footprint in the world - at half the emissions of other international producers.

Cameron Bagrie:

Is an independent economist who casts his eye over yesterday's announcement of an upgrade to the Free Trade Agreement with China.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather guy on a record-breaking hot day in New Zealand yesterday.

Daniel Eb:

The Auckland PR guy behind "Open Farms" on Sunday, February 21, is not such a bad bloke after all. If you want to showcase your farm to urban NZ register at openfarms.co.nz

Sirma Karapeeva:

The Meat Industry Association's (MIA) chief executive looks at the benefit of the upgraded FTA with China for the red meat sector.

