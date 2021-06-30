The Country - Hot and cold edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with weather guru Chris Brandolino to talk about a polar blast in New Zealand and a heatwave in America.

Nick White:

The director of Luxury Rail Trail Tours kicked off today's show with an incredibly generous offer, as we looked to help raise funds for the Southland Charity Hospital.

Jim Hopkins:

The rural raconteur shared his forthright opinion on local body rates increases, the Ute Tax, EVs, roading, water and the Ranfurly Shield.

Tom Young:

The record-breaking $10/kg lamb is here. Affco's National Livestock Manager explained how, when and where you can get up $270 for yours.



Chris Brandolino:

We asked NIWA's weather guy about global warming and where it had gone for the past couple of days in Godzone. We also looked at a record-breaking heatwave in northwest America.

Karen Williams:

The Federated Farmers vice president and Wairarapa farmer was celebrating a happy anniversary and dealing with a polar blast.

