The Country - Horses edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay played some equine-themed tunes to celebrate The Melbourne Cup.

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture, fresh out of MIQ, is disappointed with DairyNZ and is not prepared to meet with protest group Groundswell (who he's accused of being anti-vaccine). We ask him why?

Guy Lennox:

Is a Whanganui farmer, former high-profile rugby player and coach, and part-owner of a horse (Delphi) that's running in the race that stops two nations!

Sarah von Dadelszen:

Is a high-profile primary sector leader and Hawkes Bay sheep, beef and dairy farmer. Today we lament carbon farming and salute the BFEAs.

Dr Tim Mackle:

The chief executive of DairyNZ has put pen to paper to explain the top 10 ways the Government could back our dairy farmers. And number one is to "slow down the speed and scale of regulatory change farmers are facing".

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based China correspondent comments on two "burning issues" - coal and Covid.

