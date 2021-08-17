The Country - Hokey Pokey edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to marketing director for Southern Pastures and Lewis Road Creamery Lynette Maan, about the boutique operator's latest offering - Hokey Pokey milk.
Laurie Paterson:
The Groundswell co-founder talks about the farmer protest group's latest challenge to unworkable government regulations, "Can you Hear Us" - and why you should toot for two minutes.
Lynette Maan:
The marketing director for Southern Pastures and Lewis Road Creamery talks about the boutique operator's latest offering - Hokey Pokey milk.
Farmer Tom Martin:
Our UK farming correspondent comments on a challenging harvest season, Brexit, Boris's Covid freedom plan and why it's business as usual at Lords.
Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:
One of our leading farming academics says the IPCC report's "Code-Red for Humanity" is an attention-grabbing headline and one that Greenpeace was very quick to jump on. We also look at why synthetic food is bad for us and the planet.
Vanessa Winning:
Irrigation NZ's chief executive tells us why she is taking a very different stance to some of the industry bodies on the release of the Three Waters proposals. Any why bespoke dams are the future for water storage.
