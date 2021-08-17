Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
The Country

The Country - Hokey Pokey edition

Quick Read
The Country

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to marketing director for Southern Pastures and Lewis Road Creamery Lynette Maan, about the boutique operator's latest offering - Hokey Pokey milk.

Laurie Paterson:

The Groundswell co-founder talks about the farmer protest group's latest challenge to unworkable government regulations, "Can you Hear Us" - and why you should toot for two minutes.

Lynette Maan:

The marketing director for Southern Pastures and Lewis Road Creamery talks about the boutique operator's latest offering - Hokey Pokey milk.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent comments on a challenging harvest season, Brexit, Boris's Covid freedom plan and why it's business as usual at Lords.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of our leading farming academics says the IPCC report's "Code-Red for Humanity" is an attention-grabbing headline and one that Greenpeace was very quick to jump on. We also look at why synthetic food is bad for us and the planet.

Vanessa Winning:

Irrigation NZ's chief executive tells us why she is taking a very different stance to some of the industry bodies on the release of the Three Waters proposals. Any why bespoke dams are the future for water storage.

Listen below: