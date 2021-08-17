The Country - Hokey Pokey edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to marketing director for Southern Pastures and Lewis Road Creamery Lynette Maan, about the boutique operator's latest offering - Hokey Pokey milk.

Laurie Paterson:

The Groundswell co-founder talks about the farmer protest group's latest challenge to unworkable government regulations, "Can you Hear Us" - and why you should toot for two minutes.

Lynette Maan:

The marketing director for Southern Pastures and Lewis Road Creamery talks about the boutique operator's latest offering - Hokey Pokey milk.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent comments on a challenging harvest season, Brexit, Boris's Covid freedom plan and why it's business as usual at Lords.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of our leading farming academics says the IPCC report's "Code-Red for Humanity" is an attention-grabbing headline and one that Greenpeace was very quick to jump on. We also look at why synthetic food is bad for us and the planet.

Vanessa Winning:

Irrigation NZ's chief executive tells us why she is taking a very different stance to some of the industry bodies on the release of the Three Waters proposals. Any why bespoke dams are the future for water storage.

