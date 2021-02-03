The Country - Good news edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrated some dairy good news with Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell.

Chris Brandolino:

Our NIWA weather guy says it remains hot and dry for the long Waitangi weekend but the rainfall cavalry is gathering in the tropics!

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive announces a lift in the forecast milk price (to a mid-point of $7-20) after a sixth consecutive rise in the GDT auction (up 1.8 per cent, WMP + 2.3 per cent, SMP - 1.5 per cent).

Jim Hopkins:

Is a rural raconteur who finds the Climate Change Commission's draft emissions targets no laughing matter and he reckons we should be championing farming not "keen-capping" it.

Nathan Penny:

Westpac's Rural Economist comments on some good news stories for the economy - lower unemployment (4.9 per cent), a lift in Fonterra's forecast milk price, improved red meat prospects and interest rates going nowhere!

Andy Thompson and Craig Wiggins:

Today's panel ponders a good news day for farming.

