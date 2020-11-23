The Country - Golf edition

Today on The Country, Rowena and Lashes held the fort while Jamie Mackay reported live from Kauri Cliffs, as part of the Allflex Charity Golf Auction in support of Will to Live.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says this week is looking rather "spring-like".

Jeff Grant:

This Balfour farmer is a former appointee to help manage the New Zealand red meat sector's Brexit response. He talks about a hiccup with the two Brexit negotiating teams as the December 31 deadline looms - they've being forced into isolation after a brush with covid.

Jamie Mackay:

The Country host joins us live from Kauri Cliffs, where he's with the winners of the Allflex Charity Golf Auction. Yesterday they all played a round with Greg Turner at Tara Iti.

Kingi Smiler:

The Chairman of the Ahuwhenua Trophy Management Committee talks about the inaugural horticulture winners who were announced on Friday night.

Fiona Gower:

The outgoing President of Rural Women New Zealand reveals the big winners from the Rural Women New Zealand Business Awards.

Listen below: