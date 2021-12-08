The Country - Golden Shears edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with shearing legend Sir David Fagan to discuss the sad news that the Golden Shears had been cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid-19.

On with the show:

Sir David Fagan:

A shearing legend and chairman of Shearing Sports NZ announces the cancellation of the 2022 Golden Shears, for the second consecutive year, an event he famously won 16 times.

Jacinda Ardern:

We cover the PM's first face-off in the bear pit with Christopher Luxon, iwi checkpoints, releasing Groundswell briefing notes and whether Omicron could be our ticket out of Covid?

Derek Daniell:

We catch up with one of New Zealand's leading sheep breeders and he's none too pleased with how some in the media are portraying the farmer protest group Groundswell.

Mike Cronin:

Fonterra's head of co-op Affairs comments on yet another good GDT auction - up 1.4 per cent led higher by the fat portfolio - WMP 0.6 per cent, SMP 1.3 per cent, AMF 3 per cent, butter 4.6 per cent, BMP 2.9 per cent and cheese 1 per cent.

Listen below: