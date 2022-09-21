Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Zanda McDonald Award founder Shane McManaway, to find out who the six finalists are for 2023.

Dennis Voznesenski:

Rabobank's grain and farm input expert out of the Sydney office explains why wheat prices spiked 7 per cent overnight, and why the Russian/Ukraine war goes from bad to worse for world grain and fertiliser prices.

Mike Cronin:

Fonterra's managing director of co-op affairs comments on last night's GDT auction (up 2 per cent, WMP plus 3.7 per cent) but remains tight-lipped about tomorrow's annual results.

Shane McManaway:

The founder of the Zanda McDonald Awards - recognising excellence in future leaders in Australasian agriculture - announces the six 2023 finalists, with the two winners to be announced at the Impact Summit in Brisbane in March 2023.

Dr Tim Mackle:

DairyNZ's chief executive pays tribute to the late John Luxton ahead of Saturday's netball and rugby clashes in Morrinsville where the respective DairyNZ teams will take on their Parliamentary opposites.

