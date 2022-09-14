Photo / Warren Buckland

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked Winston Peters for his thoughts on Queen Elizabeth II.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

A man who can remember the last time we sang "God Save the King" pays tribute to a wonderful monarch, saying now is not the time for a discussion on New Zealand becoming a republic. He also comments on the Queen's Memorial Public Holiday, mask mandates and why carbon farming is a threat to our economy.

Nathan Penny:

Westpac's rural economist comments on the Dow tanking, our falling exchange rate, tomorrow's GDP number, the prospect of $10 for dairy and lamb (and why we need the right tree/crop/animal/house in the right place).

Olivia Caldwell:

She's a good Southland dairy farmer's daughter and the author of Dating the Kiwi Male - Mostly True Tales from Kiwi Women. We review this very entertaining read and ask how she got so many Kiwi women to open up about their dating disasters.

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based correspondent says there's no end in sight to the Covid lockdowns in China, making running a business selling New Zealand venison very difficult. However, the good news is China is now our fourth biggest venison market, up from near zero exports at the start of the industry-funded Passion2Profit programme seven years ago.

Lloyd McCall:

Today we talk to the Project Manager of Pomahaka Water Care Group (and West Otago farmer), who says 99 per cent of farmers in the catchment have bought into the project.

Listen below: