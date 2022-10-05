Dansey's Pass in the Maniototo this morning. Photo / Deane Cameron

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with All Black legend Sam Whitelock, to hear a bit more about his role as a Farmstrong Ambassador.

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern:

The Prime Minister comments on a challenging day ahead on the financial front for Kiwis, National's tax cuts, the Income Insurance Scheme (Jobs Tax), why she wasn't tougher on Kelvin Davis and whether Willie Jackson was out of his depth over the TVNZ/RNZ merger?

Sam Whitelock:

The All Blacks locking legend and Farmstrong Ambassador joins us to talk a bit of farming, footy and good mental health.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's chief executive reviews the bank's latest farmer confidence survey (inching higher, albeit from near-record-low levels) and we launch the 2022 Rabobank Good Deeds promotion - your chance to win cash and labour for your community project.

Hunter McGregor:

Our China-based correspondent is a Kiwi selling New Zealand venison in Shanghai. But he says the jury's out on how successful Beef + Lamb NZ's meal vending machines will be in China, where there's no vending machine culture, due to fast, no-fees delivery of food to homes and workplaces.

Marc Rivers:

Fonterra's departing chief financial officer takes a look at last night's very disappointing GDT auction result (fell 3.5 per cent, WMP down 4 per cent, butter slid 7 per cent).

Listen below: