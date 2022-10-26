Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay had a yarn to Chloe Butcher-Herries, who won the 2022 Ahuwhenua Young Māori Award for sheep and beef farming.

Damien O’Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture comments on his response to He Waka Eke Noa and Groundswell, the introduction of FPAs (is it back to the future of ‘70s and ‘80s unionism?) but we run out of time to ask him why he’s helping rich people into Teslas.

Andrew Hoggard:

The President of Federated Farmers, in transit to a big protest meeting in Southland tonight, responds to the Minister of Agriculture and says he doesn’t intend to leave diplomatic bridges behind him when he departs his role next year.

Chloe Butcher-Herries:

Following on from Friday night’s 800-strong awards ceremony in Napier, we track down the effervescent winner of the 2022 Ahuwhenua Young Māori Award for sheep and beef farming.

Nicky Hyslop:

This South Canterbury sheep, beef and cropping farmer is also a farmer-elected director of Beef + Lamb NZ. She says the Government’s response to He Waka Eke Noa is completely unacceptable and leaves the industry questioning what the Government is trying to achieve.

Ceitha Andrews:

With the FMG Spot Check Roadies in Canterbury this week, we talk to a melanoma survivor whose father wasn’t so lucky. She has a sobering message for Kiwis heading out in the sun this summer.

