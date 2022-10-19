The Country Full Show: Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Photo / Harry Nash

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Groundswell co-founder Laurie Paterson, ahead of tomorrow’s “We’re not going to take it” protest in the four main centres.

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern:

The Prime Minister defends the Government’s response to He Waka Eke Noa, debates sequestration and carbon leakage, denies she’s virtue signalling on the world stage and says a vote for Winston is not a vote for her!

Tom Young:

Affco’s National Livestock Manager updates the state of the red meat sector and he crunches the frightening numbers around a 20 per cent drop in the sheep and beef numbers off the back of He Waka Eke Noa.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

A leading farming academic (and DairyNZ board member) reviews yesterday’s AGM in Southland and says there is no silver bullet when it comes to reducing GHG emissions, but any reductions should not be at the expense of food production.

Fraser Whineray:

Fonterra’s chief operating officer comments on another disappointing GDT auction overnight (down 4.6 per cent, WMP down 4.4 per cent, SMP plummeted 6.9 per cent) but says it’s not all bad news for farmers.

Laurie Paterson:

We catch up with Groundswell’s co-founder ahead of tomorrow’s “We’re not going to take it” protest in the four main centres.

Listen below:



