Canterbury's Cup and Show week is underway with the New Zealand Agricultural Show in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with The Resilient Farmer Doug Avery, who makes an impassioned statement about mental health.

On with the show:

Doug Avery:

The Resilient Farmer says “if ya can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em” as the Avery family looks to plant 7 per cent of their award-winning Marlborough sheep and beef farm in trees. And this is a farm described as the “lowest emissions, intensity meat production system in the world”.

Sam McIvor:

The chief executive of Beef + Lamb NZ says new research has confirmed what we’ve known all along - that the carbon footprint of New Zealand beef and lamb is amongst the lowest in the world.

Winston Peters:

The NZ First leader joined The Country live from day one of the New Zealand Agricultural Show in Christchurch.

Harriet Bremner:

We head back to the Canterbury Show for the launch of a new children’s book Wool’s the Word.

Genevieve Steven:

Rabobank’s red meat expert says the industry is facing some serious headwinds as she comments on the bank’s latest Commodity Outlook report.

Peter Nation:

We’re counting the sleeps. Just three weeks to go. Our countdown continues with the chief executive of Fieldays.

