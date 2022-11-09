Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with The Resilient Farmer Doug Avery, who makes an impassioned statement about mental health.
Doug Avery:
The Resilient Farmer says “if ya can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em” as the Avery family looks to plant 7 per cent of their award-winning Marlborough sheep and beef farm in trees. And this is a farm described as the “lowest emissions, intensity meat production system in the world”.
Sam McIvor:
The chief executive of Beef + Lamb NZ says new research has confirmed what we’ve known all along - that the carbon footprint of New Zealand beef and lamb is amongst the lowest in the world.
Winston Peters:
The NZ First leader joined The Country live from day one of the New Zealand Agricultural Show in Christchurch.
Harriet Bremner:
We head back to the Canterbury Show for the launch of a new children’s book Wool’s the Word.
Genevieve Steven:
Rabobank’s red meat expert says the industry is facing some serious headwinds as she comments on the bank’s latest Commodity Outlook report.
Peter Nation:
We’re counting the sleeps. Just three weeks to go. Our countdown continues with the chief executive of Fieldays.
