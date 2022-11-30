The Country's Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum are live from Fieldays 2022. Photo / Supplied

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum are coming to you live from day one of Fieldays, with a cast of thousands, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Beef + Lamb NZ chief executive, Sam McIvor. If you can’t make it to Mystery Creek you can catch up on all the action on Fieldays TV after 6:30 tonight.

On with the show:

Traci Houpapa:

The chair of the Federation for Māori Authorities (FOMA) on the Government’s sequestration announcement, the future challenges for global agriculture, and what’s in store for Māori primary industries.

Sam McIvor:

The chief executive of Beef + Lamb NZ remains sceptical about the Government’s emissions pricing plan announcement on sequestration, saying “the devil is in the detail”.

Julia Jones:

While the Head of Insight at NZX has a more positive view on the sequestration announcement, she says New Zealand shouldn’t have been in this situation in the first place.

Jacinda Ardern:

We caught up with the Prime Minister on her way to Fieldays this morning to talk about the Government’s announcement about recognising on-farm sequestration in the emissions pricing plan, which Labour MPS are at Mystery Creek - and where’s David Parker?

Ian Proudfoot

KPMG’s global head of agribusiness on the six key points in the latest issue of Agri Agenda, which says New Zealand can expect food and fibre to be a campaign battleground in 2023.

Adam Thompson:

The Zanda McDonald Award finalist, and director of Restore Native, talks about sequestration and the role native trees can play in mitigating climate change. He also puts on his mortgage broker’s hat to take a look at the future of mortgage rates.

Lloyd Dowling:

The past president of Fieldays reflects on 38 years of service and how Fieldays has morphed into the Southern Hemisphere’s largest agricultural event.

Dennis Neilson:

Jamie Mackay finally comes face-to-face with one of his most prolific (and critical) correspondents.

Sam Owen:

The Waikato Farmer, and mental health ambassador, gives us an update on how Kiwi farmers’ wellbeing is faring nowadays, along with his own headspace.

