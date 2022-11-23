File photo / Ian Anderson

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Mike Barham, the man behind the Forever Farming NZ syndicate, and how he’s had to withdraw its bid to buy Mangaohane Station, after discovering there are Waitangi Tribunal claims on the farm.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

New Zealand’s longest-serving politician has his say on the voting age, whether Three Water is now Five Waters or even Six Waters, carbon tax, and working with David Seymour.

Belinda Price:

We catch up with the 2021/22 Dairy Woman of the Year, a Taranaki dairy farmer, as nominations open for the 2023 Awards.

Greg Millar:

The National Fundraising Manager for the IHC updates the spring calf sales and it’s your last chance to join us at Tieke for the fundraising golf tournament.

Peter Nation:

Seven sleeps to go! We continue the countdown to Fieldays 2022 with the chief executive.

Mike Barham:

We talk to a very deflated frontman of the syndicate that was looking to buy Mangaohane Station and prevent it from going from pasture to pines.

