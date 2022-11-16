Photo / Sarah Ivey

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Mid Canterbury farmer Steve Schmack, who wrote an opinion piece urging urban Kiwis to speak up about the Government’s emission pricing plan for agriculture.

On with the show:

Steve Schmack:

We kick off The Country with some good old-fashioned, down on the farm, common sense from a Mid Canterbury dairy farmer who has put pen to paper in a plea for all New Zealanders to make a submission for He Waka Eke Noa as the outcome will affect us all.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank’s senior dairy analyst was “pleasantly surprised” by last night’s GDT auction (up 2.4 per cent, WMP and SMP + 3.1 per cent) and confirms the bank is still holding firm on its $9 milk price forecast for the 2022/23 season.

Blair “Blizzard” McLean:

It might be too early for Michael Bublé Christmas music but it’s never too early for some Christmas cheer!

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

We find one of New Zealand’s leading farming academics at the twice-postponed annual Grasslands conference in Invercargill, which finally got underway this week.

Peter Nation:

The countdown to Mystery Creek continues (just two weeks to go) with the chief executive of Fieldays. Today we talk about the Health Hub and preparedness (sunscreen and water).

