Federated Farmers National Board members Chris Allen, Wayne "YOLO Farmer" Langford and Chris Lewis took a break from their road trip to chat to Jamie Mackay. Photo / Supplied

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Federated Farmers National Board members and "lads on tour" Chris Allen, Wayne "YOLO Farmer" Langford and Chris Lewis who stopped off for a yarn on their way to the Feds AGM.

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM ponders whether Winston's been harshly treated by the Speaker, the latest poll, Wealth Tax, Three Waters, plus there's a mea culpa about nursing numbers.

Chris Allen, Chris Lewis and Wayne "YOLO Farmer" Langford:

Three Federated Farmers board members on their "cheese roll tour of Southland" en route to this afternoon's AGM in Invercargill.

Davey Hughes:

The founder and chief executive of iconic outdoor apparel brand Swazi talks duck hunting ahead of opening weekend and his move to embrace wool for his company's garments.

Mike Cronin:

Fonterra's Head of Co-op Affairs on last night's GDT auction (Index down 8.5 per cent, WMP + SMP down 6.5 per cent. Since March 1, butter has gone from $7048 to $5807 down US$1241; WMP has gone from $4757 to $3916 down US$841).

Craig Wiggins:

We also find the 2021 Rural Communicator of the Year (and rural health advocate) at the Fed Farmers AGM in Invercargill where he's also promoting a charity golf tournament in Morrinsville on June 13.

