The Country Full Show: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with NZ First leader Winston Peters, for a yarn about everything from Meka Whaitiri’s move to the Māori Party, to whether Winston is keen to showcase his dance moves on Tik Tok.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

Is the NZ First leader going to be the Kingmaker come October 14? Or will that fall to Meka Whaitiri and the Māori Party? And why should farmers party vote NZ First? And will we see dance moves from Winston on Tik Tok?

Emma Parsons:

We update a very good GDT auction result overnight (plus 2.5 per cent, WMP up 5 per cent) with the team from Fonterra.

Jeremy Rookes:

Before he was abruptly cut off, we welcomed back The Country’s newly-minted Lifestyle correspondent, returning after a self-imposed sabbatical.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank’s senior ag analyst comments on the state of dairy, beef and lamb sectors.

Scotty Arthur:

We revisit Putorino to talk to a local farmer, and contractor, about how the Cyclone Gabrielle recovery is going.

Listen below:


