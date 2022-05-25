File photo / Duncan Brown

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to North Otago farmer Jane Smith and leading farming academic Professor Keith Woodford about the precarious future of the sheep industry.

On with the show:

Jane Smith:

Today the North Otago sheep and beef farmer (and award-winning environmentalist) is part one of our two-part investigation where we ask whether sheep farmers are an endangered species.

Professor Keith Woodford:

In part two of our investigation, a leading farming academic questions the future of sheep farming, saying that despite the particularly strong long-term future of lamb meat, the spread of pine trees could spell the death knell for the industry.

Hunter McGregor:

This Kiwi selling New Zealand venison in China is heading into his 58th day of lockdown in Shanghai, so he's not doing much of that at the moment!

Eric Roy:

The Chair of Pork NZ (and former National MP/Deputy Speaker) says pig farmers are being shafted by Country of Origin labelling. We also pay tribute to a great Southlander.

