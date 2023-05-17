Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with UK correspondent Farmer Tom Martin, to find out more about the five principles of regenerative agriculture.

On with the show:

Farmer Tom Martin:

What is regenerative agriculture? Our UK farming correspondent, and poster boy for the cause, does his level best to explain.

Robert Kempthorne:

We continue our series on Old Young Farmers. Today we go back 20 years to the Grand Final winner from 2003 - and the man who reminded us that he moonlighted as a UK correspondent for us in 2001.

Mike Cronin:

Fonterra’s Head of Co-op Affairs reviews the final GDT auction (down 0.9 per cent) of the dairy farming season, which could be best described as a “damp squib”.

Vítor Caçula Pistóia:

Rabobank’s Sydney-based Farm Inputs Analyst previews the bank’s latest fertiliser report, due out next week. The good news is prices are dropping. But will that continue?

